BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Trojanowski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.82.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

