Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Acquires $2,233,450.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 89,338 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.