Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $371.50

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 371.50 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 360.22 ($4.71), with a volume of 48590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.50 ($4.74).

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

