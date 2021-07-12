Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.79.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $64,481,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $42,182,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.