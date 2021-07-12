Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Billion

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $20.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.54 billion and the lowest is $18.75 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $87.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.02 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

