American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $21.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL opened at $20.89 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the airline’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.