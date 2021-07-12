Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

