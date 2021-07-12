Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ASLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASLN opened at $3.41 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

