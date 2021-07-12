Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

