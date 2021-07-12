Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $479.26.

Humana stock opened at $455.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

