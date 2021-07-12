Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $257.43.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.