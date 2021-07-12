Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.