Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

7/8/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/30/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index.

6/29/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Unilever had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,279.50 ($55.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market capitalization of £111.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,275.63. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

