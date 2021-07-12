Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

SRC opened at $48.71 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $82,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

