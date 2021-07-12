RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.11. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

