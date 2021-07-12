Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $561.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $792,218 over the last 90 days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

