TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.11 on Thursday. TTEC has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $113.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

