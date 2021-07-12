Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TARA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.70. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

