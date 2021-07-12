South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.20 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $418.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 142,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

