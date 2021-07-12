Sigilon Therapeutics’ (SGTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of SGTX opened at $6.90 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

