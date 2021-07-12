Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Critical Comparison

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Latham Group and Forward Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.80 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -23.08

Latham Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries 0.12% -18.96% -7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Forward Industries.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

