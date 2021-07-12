Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF opened at $65.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

