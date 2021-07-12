Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $97.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.33. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.