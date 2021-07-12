Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of ZEAL opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

