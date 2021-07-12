Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.42 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

