Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.34.

VOD stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

