U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USCR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.60.

USCR opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $136,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

