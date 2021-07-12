PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $360.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $310.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.37.

Shares of PYPL opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

