JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.35.

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

