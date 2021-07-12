Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 489,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.