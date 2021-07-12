Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INFN. Northland Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 945.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $6,994,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

