Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.45 on Monday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.