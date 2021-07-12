Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Shares of ASND opened at $126.05 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

