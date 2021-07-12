WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.92.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.