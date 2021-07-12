SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $353.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.45.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $329.33 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $332.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.75 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.