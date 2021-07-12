Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.31.

NET stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,923 shares of company stock valued at $87,692,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

