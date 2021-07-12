Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
