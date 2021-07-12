Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

