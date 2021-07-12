Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

