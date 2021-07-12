Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

