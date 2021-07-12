The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at UBS Group

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. dropped their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.36.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

