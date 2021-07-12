Begins Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.94 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

