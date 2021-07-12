Contrasting WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PayPal $21.45 billion 16.44 $4.20 billion $2.64 113.72

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility & Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WhereverTV Broadcasting and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPal 0 5 35 1 2.90

PayPal has a consensus target price of $293.10, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A PayPal 22.80% 20.21% 5.63%

Summary

PayPal beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

