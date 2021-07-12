Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $240.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

