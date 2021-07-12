Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

MAIN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

