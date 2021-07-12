-$0.16 EPS Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,380,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,713,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

