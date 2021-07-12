$0.19 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.