$0.19 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

