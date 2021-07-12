Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,270

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECM. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,142.60 ($14.93).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.91) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,029.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

