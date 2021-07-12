Hyve Group’s (HYVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at

reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HYVE. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

Shares of HYVE stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Friday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £349.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

