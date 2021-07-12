Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $88.95 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

