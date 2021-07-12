K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Commerzbank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

KPLUY stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

